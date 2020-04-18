UFC 249: Who will Tony Ferguson fight? TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time

UFC 249 is in turmoil following news that Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to leave Russia and will not be able to fight Tony Ferguson in the US.

The main event was set to be highly-charged, hotly-anticipated affair but it now looks to be over, with UFC boss Dana White scrambling to bring a full card of action together.

He previously claimed that nothing short of a full US lockdown could prevent him from staging UFC 249, so until an official cancellation or postponement happens, we can expect an evening of UFC action some shape or form in April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 249 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 249 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 249 main card will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 19th April 2020.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 249 held?

The event will be held in the US given the majority of fighters remain there, but a location is proving difficult to lock down.

UFC 249 card

The initial card included Khabib v Ferguson at the top of the billing but this appears to have changed following the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

Main Card

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) v Tony Ferguson

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade v Rose Namajunas

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev v Ion Cuțelaba

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev v Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens v Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Uriah Hall v Ronaldo Souza

Welterweight: Lyman Good v Belal Muhammad

Lightweight: Khama Worthy v Ottman Azaitar

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell v Gian Villante

Early Preliminary Card

Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks v Sarah Moras

Middleweight: Karl Roberson v Makhmud Muradov

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure v Umar Nurmagomedov

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov v TBD

What channel is UFC 249 on?

The event is likely to be shown live on BT Sport but due to the current uncertainty of the event, details are yet to be rubber-stamped.

How to live stream UFC 249

Again, there remains plenty of uncertainty over the event but if BT Sport do confirm coverage, you will be able to watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 249 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

