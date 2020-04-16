WWE releases – full list of stars cut by company including Kurt Angle and Rusev

WWE has cut a host of superstars in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous big names including Kurt Angle and Rusev have been let go by the company as they seek to come to terms with the evolving situation.

Reports suggest more big names could suffer a similar fate, but for now these are the names who have been cut loose by WWE…

Put together a graphic of the confirmed WWE, NXT, and PC Superstars, Match Producers, trainers, referees, and other staff members that have been released by WWE within the last few days (ex. The Revival). I am probably missing a few others but thought I would share. pic.twitter.com/Ri4OngwDBx — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) April 16, 2020

WWE releases

Updated 16th April

Kurt Angle

Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev)

Drake Maverick (James Curtin)

Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona)

Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers)

Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra)

Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson)

Heath Slater (Heath Miller)

Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz)

Rowan (Joseph Ruud)

Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe)

No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela)

Mike Chioda

Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett)

Maria Kanellis

EC3 (Michael Hutter)

Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt)

Lio Rush (Lionel Green)

Primo (Edwin Colon)

Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves)