How to watch virtual F1 Grand Prix – seven drivers confirmed including Real Madrid star

Formula 1 has adjusted to the ongoing halt by bringing fans the next best thing to live racing – esport racing.

Advertisement

A number of current F1 superstars have been battling it out on the F1 2019 game, racing each other and a host of sports stars and celebrities in heated races online from their own homes.

Every Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will be translated to the virtual world, and while there are no points or titles on offer, you can bet all of the drivers will be desperate to get one over their fellow stars.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series.

What is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

The next race will be the Chinese Grand Prix, set at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Of course, this was the first GP to be cancelled following the outbreak in Wuhan, but the track offers plenty of opportunity for a high-octane thriller.

When is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Races are scheduled for the weekend they were supposed to take place.

The Chinese Virtual Grand Prix will take place at 6:00pm UK time on Sunday 19th April.

F1 Virtual Grand Prix drivers confirmed

Charles Leclerc

George Russell

Antonio Giovinazzi

Lando Norris

Alex Albon

Nicholas Latifi

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid goalkeeper)

How to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Fans can tune in to watch every F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Alternatively, head over to Twitch or Sky Sports F1 where they will also be showing live coverage of every race.