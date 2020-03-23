Best sports podcasts in 2020

Sports podcasts are booming across all platforms with the coronavirus pandemic sending larger audiences than ever before in search of news and light relief while in isolation.

Advertisement

From former sports stars sharing their top anecdotes to journalists revealing a lighter side to themselves, the sporting podcast world is abuzz with new content.

There are so many to choose from, across all sports, but here are some of our favourites on the go right now.

That Peter Crouch Podcast

Peter Crouch is hard to miss, his 6’7″ frame can be picked out of a crowd by more than just football fans, and his podcast is one of the most popular out there right now, with many beyond the sporting world tuning in for his weekly words of… well, not entirely wisdom.

In an age of sterile modern day footballers, Crouch’s grounded nature and bizarre anecdotes from inside the game make it a fascinating listen – even with the nonsensical chatter.

Football Ramble Daily

Building on the idea that football takes itself too seriously, The Football Ramble boys have turned the tables with a podcast that simply seeks to inject the fun back into the beautiful game.

Luke Moore, Pete Donaldson, Marcus Speller and Jim Campbell continue to offer up daily servings of their pod despite the current circumstances and they show no signs of slowing down.

Cultaholic

The WWE show goes on with Wrestlemania 36 scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors on April 5th.

Ready to guide you all the way are the Cultaholic boys who bring a daily podcast filled with the latest WWE, AEW, NJPW and ROH news and views – plus their patented predictions and reactions.

Zonal Marking

If you prefer your football served with a side of theory, Zonal Marking is the choice for you.

The Athletic’s Michael Cox and Ali Maxwell run through team tactics from past and present with observations and analysis of teams ranging from Pep Guardiola’s all-star Manchester City unit, to Sean Dyche’s tough-as-nails Burnley outfit.

The Nat Coombs Show

Nat Coombs built up a cult following as presenter of Channel 4’s NFL coverage in the past.

He is joined by stars from around the globe including former players and current members of the NFL media. A worthy pod for rookies and all-pro veterans.

The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast

Arsenal fans don’t need any introduction to their man, their leader, their king. David Ornstein.

The former BBC journalist – now with The Athletic – was a beacon of hope for millions of Gunners fans around the world, now you can tune in for his insights with Mark Chapman as they explore the inner workings of clubs across the nation.

The Tennis Podcast

David Law and Catherine Whitaker will bring your tennis fix in these dark times, with chat about the latest news and biggest opinions.

The pair are regularly joined by guests with special editions around Grand Slam tournaments. The action may have paused for now, but the show must go on.

Tailenders

Greg James, Jimmy Anderson and Felix White bring you the latest cricket news with a dash of carnage in this fun-filled pod.

The guys bring their views on the latest news, but expect a heavy dose of nonsense from the guys with frequent live shows, that all adds up to an entertaining listen.

The Match of the Day Podcast

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright remain on hand for a weekly dose of football in the podcast world rather than the usual Match of the Day format.

Advertisement

The trio will debate a fresh subject each week, starting with a deep-dive into some of the greatest captains of the Premier League era.