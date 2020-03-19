Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Your complete guide to Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora including fight date, undercard and how to watch live on TV and live streaming

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Oleksandr Usyk Derek Chisora

Dereck Chisora faces a mighty test when Oleksandr Usyk jets into the UK for his second fight on UK soil.

Advertisement

Chisora – the self-titled War Machine – has won three bouts since being KO’d by Dillian Whyte in December 2018.

Boxing on TV schedule

He will hope to put on a show against undefeated Ukrainian star Usyk who recently moved up to the heavyweight division and is angling for a shot at Anthony Joshua in the not too distant future.

Check out all the latest details about Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

Usyk v Chisora will take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 11:00pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

Where is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora’s last six fights.

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard

TBC

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Chisora’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.

Tags

You might like

Dillian Whyte

Boxing Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin | Fight date, undercard, watch live

Deontay Wilder Tyson Fury

Boxing When is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

Premier League ball

Premier League coronavirus updates: Latest news as football shuts down

Coronavirus football

Coronavirus in football: Live updates - Premier League postponement extended