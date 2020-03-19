When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream

Dereck Chisora faces a mighty test when Oleksandr Usyk jets into the UK for his second fight on UK soil.

Advertisement

Chisora – the self-titled War Machine – has won three bouts since being KO’d by Dillian Whyte in December 2018.

Boxing on TV schedule

He will hope to put on a show against undefeated Ukrainian star Usyk who recently moved up to the heavyweight division and is angling for a shot at Anthony Joshua in the not too distant future.

Check out all the latest details about Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

Usyk v Chisora will take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?

The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 11:00pm UK time (6:00pm ET).

Where is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora’s last six fights.

Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard

TBC

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Chisora’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

The price is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA

US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.