When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora? Fight date, undercard, watch on TV and live stream
Dereck Chisora faces a mighty test when Oleksandr Usyk jets into the UK for his second fight on UK soil.
Chisora – the self-titled War Machine – has won three bouts since being KO’d by Dillian Whyte in December 2018.
He will hope to put on a show against undefeated Ukrainian star Usyk who recently moved up to the heavyweight division and is angling for a shot at Anthony Joshua in the not too distant future.
When is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?
Usyk v Chisora will take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.
What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora?
The main event – Usyk v Chisora – is expected to go ahead from 11:00pm UK time (6:00pm ET).
Where is Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora held?
The fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London, the location of Chisora’s last six fights.
Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora undercard
TBC
Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in UK
Fans can tune in to watch Chisora’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office.
The price is yet to be announced.
Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora in USA
US fans can watch the fight on DAZN.