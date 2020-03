Coronavirus in football: Live updates – Euro 2021 confirmed, clubs commit to finish season

Football is over. For now. The coronavirus pandemic continues to ripple around the world, and sport is grinding to an unceremonious halt.

Premier League and Football League teams, as well as countless others around the world are waiting patiently for the green light to resume operations, but it may be some time before the beautiful game returns to pitches across the globe.

With so much information flying around, RadioTimes.com will be constantly updating the feed below with updates, cancellations, selected tweets and more as football reels from to ongoing crisis.

Wednesday 18th March

Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

A second Juventus player has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Blaise Matuidi has contracted the disease but is described as “well and asymptomatic” having been in self-isolation since 11th March.

Centre back Daniele Rugani was among the first footballers to suffer from COVID-19 last week.

We wish both stars a speedy recovery!

Tuesday 17th March

Clubs ‘commit to complete’ domestic seasons before July

A potentially enormous moment for football has arrived…

In the grand scheme of things, finishing off the 2019/20 campaign really isn’t the top priority, but European clubs have reportedly committed to completing the season by 30th June during the UEFA meeting earlier today.

Premier League and Football League clubs will convene later in the week to work on a plan to get the wheels moving again.

NEW: European Leagues commit to complete all domestic competitions by 30 June. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 17, 2020

Three radical solutions to complete the Premier League season

Logistics aside, nobody wants the Premier League season to be nullified, voided, cancelled unless you’re an a Bournemouth, Aston Villa or Norwich fan. Or a Liverpool-hating Manchester United fan. Or Manchester City. Or Everton.

Ok, a lot of people would be totally cool if the season was scrubbed out of existence, but here at RadioTimes.com, we wouldn’t be.

Introducing three radical plans to get the show back on the road, featuring a half-season, mini leagues and more.

Does the Champions League final have a new date?

Italian journalist Adriano Del Monte has suggested that the Champions League final may have a new date – and it’s far sooner than you may expect.

He believes the game – scheduled for May 29th – has only been knocked back a month, despite the tournament being frozen in the round of 16 phase.

If the season restarts at the beginning of April, there may be a chance, though with the peak of the pandemic yet to arrive, the situation remains unclear.

???? #UCL Final new date: June 27 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) March 17, 2020

FA support UEFA decision to postpone Euro 2020

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has spoken following the decision by UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months.

He said: “People’s health and wellbeing has to be the primary concern for all of us, so we fully support UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020,” he said.

“We’ll be considering the implications for all England teams and our organisation over the coming days, including any implications on the date of the 2021 women’s Euro which we are very proud to be hosting.

“We’ll continue to work in collaboration with the PL, EFL and our football partners on the scenarios that could follow UEFA’s decision today and ensure we’re ready to put them into immediate action once it is appropriate to do so.

“Until then, we’ll continue to follow the advice of government and the health authorities.”

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece international event has been pushed back 12 months to 2021.

This means the first piece of the puzzle has been shifted in terms of putting football back on track.

Football won’t be coming home in 2020, but now domestic leagues have a little extra wriggle room to try and complete the 2019/20 campaign at some point in the near future.

