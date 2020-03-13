When will Six Nations be rescheduled or cancelled?

The Six Nations has entered hibernation mode following the coronavirus outbreak.

Each of the teams has games left to play following a batch of postponements in the final two rounds of fixtures.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the current state of the Six Nations.

How many Six Nations games are left to play?

There are four games left to play:

Ireland v Italy

Wales v Scotland

Italy v England

France v Ireland

When will the Six Nations be played?

Remaining games could potentially go ahead on the weekend commencing 31st October.

The reason for such a delay includes factors such as waiting for the pandemic to dampen, the fact that Ireland’s Aviva Stadium is due to be used at Euro 2020 and some teams on summer tours.

Will the Six Nations be cancelled?

As with all sports being cancelled, there is simply a chance of the entire tournament being scrubbed out of the history books.

This remains a last resort option due to the fact that only four matches remain and there’s a whole year to squeeze them in.

Cancellation appears highly unlikely at this stage.

Will England win the Six Nations?

Regardless of the answer to the last question, the question is being asked about whether England could be handed the Six Nations crown by default.

This move would anger France, Scotland and Ireland who could all still lift the trophy should the tournament be finished.

There is more chance of the tournament being wiped out entirely than a default winner given the unequal number of games played by teams in contention.