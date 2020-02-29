What is Fan Boost in Formula E? How to vote online

Formula E Fan Boost gives you the chance to help out your favourite driver in every E-Prix.

The unique feature means fans can vote for any driver on the starting grid, and the five stars with the highest proportions of votes receives an extra boost of power during the race itself.

The all-electric cars are equipped with 250kW of power with a top speed of 280km/h (174mph) and the with the cars being largely homogeneous, every slight advantage could prove vital.

How to vote in Formula E Fan Boost

You can vote in Fan Boost up until 15 minutes before the race begins.

To cast your vote, check out the Formula E official website.

You can vote once every day until midnight when the clock resets and you can go again.