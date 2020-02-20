How to watch and live stream Club Brugge v Man Utd in the Europa League

Manchester United begin their assault on the Europa League with a testing trip to Belgium this week.

The Red Devils sailed through the group stage with four wins out of six and will hope to build momentum on the continent.

Their Champions League ambitions have been given shot in the arm by news of Manchester City’s proposed ban from European football, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will see the Europa League as a way to strengthen his position at the helm.

Club Brugge sit top of the Belgian Pro League and boast several familiar faces including former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Club Brugge v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Club Brugge v Man Utd?

Club Brugge v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 20th February 2020.

What channel is Club Brugge v Man Utd?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Club Brugge v Man Utd

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

United continue to take one step forward, three steps back but will be desperate for their 2-0 victory away at Chelsea to be the start of a strong finish in 2019/20.

Youngster Mason Greenwood could see game time and will be chomping at the bit to lead the line.

The additions of Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes add a little zest to United’s squad but it could be a tough night against well-drilled opponents.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Man Utd