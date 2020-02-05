How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Southampton

Tottenham will take plenty of heart from their weekend triumph over Manchester City ahead of their FA Cup fourth round replay clash with Southampton.

Spurs are not the finished article, but there has been an uplift in spirits among the fanbase as they close in on the Premier League top four.

However, Jose Mourinho was brought in to achieve more than Champions League qualification – he’s there to win trophies, starting with the FA Cup.

Despite reaching the Champions League knockout rounds, Tottenham’s best chance of silverware remains the FA Cup though Mourinho will be keen to avoid replays if at all possible.

Southampton performed admirably to draw 1-1 in the opening encounter but were humbled by Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Southampton game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Southampton?

Tottenham v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 5th February 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Southampton?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Tottenham v Southampton

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs have ditched an unwanted sideshow in Christian Eriksen, and added cutting edge in the shape of Steven Bergwijn.

There’s still a concern over the lack of a recognised, natural striker but the forward line should still provide the goals required to kill teams off.

Tottenham’s defensive discipline has improved in recent weeks and that should see them over the line into the next round.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Southampton