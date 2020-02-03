Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP award

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the Super Bowl MVP award following last-gasp heroics in an enthralling clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertisement

Mahomes had failed to inspire in the early stages of the game with two interceptions putting a blotch on his record.

The 49ers put the first points on the board with a field goal before the Chiefs struck back with a touchdown thanks to a run from Mahomes.

However, the young superstar brought the X factor in the final quarter as his pair of touchdown passes swung the balance in the Chiefs’ favour.

Advertisement

He was the favourite to claim the MVP award before kick-off and is tipped to be the NFL’s next biggest thing for years to come.