Who was the silver man during the Super Bowl halftime show?

From the tin man to silver surfer, social media had all kinds of reactions to the silver rapper during the Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl

Super Bowl halftime shows are rarely downbeat spectacles with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s stunning performance sparking a frenzy on social media.

However, as the pair of superstar musicians rattled through their greatest hits – from ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ to ‘On The Floor’ – attention quickly turned to a silver rapper getting in on the act.

Twitter burst into action, right on cue, to identify the performer with suggestions ranging from the tin man to ‘Gandalf the Silver’.

It’s time to call off the search for Dorothy’s heartless pal or Frodo’s guardian, the mystery man has been revealed as Bad Bunny.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – a Puerto Rican Latin trap star – joined Shakira on stage for a portion of her set.

Within moments, Twitter did what Twitter does best. Check out the best of the memes that accompanied the silver man’s bizarre appearance.

