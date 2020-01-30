When does the transfer window close? Times for Premier League, Championship and Europe

The January transfer window is drawing to a close with clubs scrambling for last-minute deals and late reinforcements to boost their squads.

Fans will be tuning in from dawn til dusk watching the drama unfold, but when does it all come to an end?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the key summer transfer window dates for the Premier League and around the world.

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

When does the Championship transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for Championship clubs is 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

When does the League One and Two transfer window close?

The transfer deadline for League One and Two clubs is 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

When does the transfer window close around the world?

China: Thursday 27th February

France: 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

Germany: 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

Italy: 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

Scotland: Midnight on Friday 31st January

Spain: 11:00pm on Friday 31st January.

