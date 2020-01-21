How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Man City

Manchester City travel to face Sheffield United hoping to produce a backlash display after dropping more points at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men conceded a last-minute own goal as Crystal Palace secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

City are now 16 points behind Liverpool despite playing one extra game.

On the other hand, Sheffield United are exceeding all expectations and continue to produce stubborn displays to keep them soaring in seventh.

A gutsy 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend will give them confidence of going up against City’s all-star cast of forwards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Man City?

Sheffield United v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Sheffield United v Man City?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Man City

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

It would be easy to criticise City after falling so far behind in the title race but what they actually did at the weekend was something any great team still does: draw.

The truth is City have not experienced a bad run of form all season despite moments of fallibility, they simply cannot match the unprecedented Liverpool juggernaut step-for-step.

City remain a terrific side and should pick up another win, though the Blades certainly won’t roll over.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Man City