How to watch and live stream Dundee United v Hibs

Hibernian host Dundee United in a tantalising Scottish Cup fourth round showdown between Premiership strugglers and Championship stars.

Hibs sit in the middle of the top flight pack but three wins in four games go to prove that all is not well with Jack Ross’ side.

Meanwhile Dundee United have gone from strength to strength in the Championship with hot-shot Lawrence Shankland in ravaging form this season.

The 24-year-old striker has found the net 24 times in 24 games for the Tangerines in 2019/20 and will relish the chance to test his mettle against a Premiership defence.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee United v Hibs game on TV and online.

What time is Dundee United v Hibs?

Dundee United v Hibs will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

What channel is Dundee United v Hibs?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 Scotland from 2:40pm.

How to live stream Dundee United v Hibs

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Dundee United at Tannadice must surely represent one of the trickiest draws outside of the Old Firm this season.

They have been unstoppable in the second tier having opened up a 17-point lead over second already.

It would be harsh to discount Hibs – who remains in the Premiership for a reason – but United’s confidence and Shankland’s form could see the hosts pull off an upset.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Hibs