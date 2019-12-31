Norwich v Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Norwich have slid to the foot of the Premier League table in desperate need of points to kick-start the new year.

The Canaries are winless in seven but haven’t lost by more than a single goal in that period.

Boss Daniel Farke will be desperate for a stroke of good fortune in the coming weeks though Crystal Palace represent a tough challenge as they aim for a top-half finish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is Norwich v Crystal Palace?

Norwich v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How to watch Norwich v Crystal Palace on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 5:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Norwich are in deep trouble – only a massive improvement throughout the second half of the season can save them.

Crystal Palace have drawn plenty of games lately but know how to capitalise on teams in trouble and they could do so once again.

Prediction: Norwich 0-1 Crystal Palace