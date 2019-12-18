Everton v Burnley: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Everton have shown signs of life under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson after taking points from Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Burnley – live on Amazon Prime.

The Toffees are slowly shuffling their way to calmer waters but will hope to take full advantage of every home game against division rivals when games like this one arrive.

Burnley have drifted between sublime and ridiculous this season with a host of big wins to nil and crushing defeats littering their campaign.

What time is Everton v Burnley?

Everton v Burnley will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Everton v Burnley on Amazon Prime

You can watch Everton v Burnley on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

