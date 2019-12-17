Watford v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will hope to extend their solid run of form when they take a trip to Watford this Sunday.

The Red Devils have lost just two of their last 14 matches in all competitions, and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since the first week of November.

Marcus Rashford has been a key cog in the machine lately with a terrific run of form nudging him into the division’s Golden Boot reckoning.

Watford have lost four of their last five but put on a good show and produced plenty of chances against league leaders Liverpool in Nigel Pearson’s first game at the helm.

The former Leicester boss will be determined to scrape points from every game as he attempts to steer Watford away from the rocks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Watford v Man Utd?

Watford v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 22nd December 2019.

How to watch Watford v Man Utd on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United aren’t rampant, but they do appear to have steadied the ship under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – the pressure is easing on his shoulders.

However, Chelsea’s drop-off in form will provide excellent motivation for United to mount a challenge at the top four rather than wait for another couple of transfer windows to slide by.

If United are serious about achieving anything of note in 2019/20, these are the games they simply have to win. They should.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Man Utd