Aston Villa v Liverpool: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool face a unique test in their Carabao Cup quarter-final showdown with Aston Villa this week.

The Reds’ senior squad has flown out to Qatar for the Club World Cup tournament with boss Jurgen Klopp.

The CWC semi-final – against Monterray – takes place less than 24 hours after the scheduled Carabao Cup clash meaning Liverpool will field a team of youngsters in the domestic competition.

Under 23s boss Neil Critchley will manage the side.

Villa will see this as a huge opportunity to progress and are likely to field a full-strength XI in a bid to reach the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 17th December 2019.

How to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ordinarily, the Reds’ insatiable hunger for trophies under Klopp would be near certainties to blaze through this one.

However, with most of their side half way around the world, Villa must be considered favourites.

The young Reds will be more fired up for this one than any other game in their fledgling careers, but if Villa avoid complacency, they should have enough to see off their inexperienced opponents.

You can’t win anything with kids, right?

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool