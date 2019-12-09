What is the greatest sporting moment of the decade?

The last ten years of sport have provided fans a whole range of major achievements, stunning upsets and weird, wacky, wild moments to savour.

But which moment stands head and shoulders above the crowd?

The RadioTimes.com team have compiled a stack of the very greatest moments in the world of sports since 2010, and you will decide who will wear the crown.

The London 2012 Olympic Games had enough staggering achievements to span several tournaments, while Andy Murray’s exploits at Wimbledon inspired the nation.

Sergio ‘Agueroooooo’ is now synonymous with Martin Tyler’s iconic commentary as the Manchester City man scored one of the most dramatic goals in football history, while Serena Williams stunned the tennis world when she revealed she had won the Australian Open while pregnant.

Team Europe’s Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup heroes both produced mega moments on the golf course, while Jordan Pickford’s World Cup penalty save had England fans confident the elusive ‘It’ was finally ‘Coming Home’. Until ‘It’ didn’t.

Whatever your sport, from rugby to athletics to cricket and back again, have your say in our poll below. And if you’re not a sports fan: A) WHY NOT? B) Which moment could you not resist leaping out of your seat for?

We will reveal the results shortly before 2020.

Happy voting!