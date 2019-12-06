Everton v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Everton will be managed by Duncan Ferguson this weekend following the sacking of Marco Silva on Friday.

The Portuguese boss was relieved of his duties following a torrid start to the 2019/20 campaign, culminating in a 5-2 defeat to city rivals Liverpool.

The search for a permanent boss has started, but Everton face the daunting task of handling Chelsea’s young guns in the meantime.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 during the midweek games to end a three-game winless streak in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 7th December 2019.

How to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Nothing in the build-up to this game suggests anything other than a Chelsea win.

Ferguson will no doubt attempt to put his own stamp on the team selection and style, but it’s a huge ask for the Toffees to suddenly turn in a winning display.

Chelsea remain sharp in attack though they have continued to leak consolation goals and will need to be on their guard to avoid a costly slip-up.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea