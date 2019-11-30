Southampton v Watford: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Watford are still grafting away at the bottom of the table with fellow strugglers Southampton next on the agenda.

Advertisement

The Hornets beat Norwich before the international break but were brought crashing back to Earth with a 3-0 hammering from Burnley at Vicarage Road.

Southampton produced a plucky display at Arsenal, only to be denied a point by a last-gasp Alexandre Lacazette strike as their winless streak extended to eight games.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl is on borrowed time at St Mary’s, and this showdown with bottom-side Watford could be crucial for him.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Watford game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Southampton v Watford?

Southampton v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Southampton v Watford on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

(Don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer, don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer, don’t say it’s a relegation six-pointer…) This is a relegation 12-pointer.

The loser could potentially be two wins away from safety by the start of the match, while the winner could take a big stride towards reconnecting with the rest of the table.

Danny Ings is one of the only in-form players between the two sides, and will play a huge part in how this one goes down.

However, Watford showed a boisterous, steely, almost nasty side to their game during the win over Norwich, and Quique Sanchez Flores will expect the same again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Watford