US Open 2020: How to watch US Open golf – TV, live stream, dates, times

The 120th US Open will draw another elite set of players in to challenge for the title in 2020.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the US Open 2020.

When is US Open 2020?

The US Open will take place from Thursday 18th June 2020 until Sunday 20th June 2020.

Where is US Open 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, USA.

It will be the 5th US Open played at Winged Foot.

How to watch and live stream US Open golf 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

US Open 2020 golf TV schedule

TBC

US Open 2020 golf highlights

Sky Sports Golf will air highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

Who won the US Open 2019?

Gary Woodland won the tournament, his first major victory, despite not featuring in the top 20 before in the competition.

Advertisement

He successfully held off Brooks Koepka who was aiming to become the US Open champion for a third successive year.