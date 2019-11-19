Germany v Northern Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Northern Ireland face Germany to conclude their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

They can no longer qualify for the finals in the automatic spot following a 0-0 home draw with the Netherlands at the weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s men will head into a play-off situation despite a valiant effort in a tough Group C.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Germany v Northern Ireland game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Germany v Northern Ireland?

Germany v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019.

How to watch Germany v Northern Ireland on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Ireland will be backed to the hilt in this one, despite it effectively earning the ‘dead rubber’ tag.

Germany are safe in Euro 2020 and may experiment with their XI.

As proven by their two performances versus the Netherlands, Northern Ireland are capable of scaring the big boys and will play for pride in a bid to record a famous night in Frankfurt.

Advertisement

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Northern Ireland