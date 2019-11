MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

The MotoGP 2019 season drew to a close with an emphatic victory for Marc Marquez in the Rider’s Championship.

Defending MotoGP champion Marquez raced away in the 2019 title battle to claim his sixth title in the last seven years.

Fans soaked up every minute of action from free practice to qualifying to race day itself with live coverage and highlights throughout the year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full MotoGP results from the 2019 season.

How to watch MotoGP live on TV and online in the UK

Every MotoGP race will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch MotoGP highlights in the UK

Quest TV have struck a deal to air highlights throughout the season on the Monday after races at 10:00pm.

You can watch Quest for free on a range of platforms including Sky (144), Freeview (37 SD/114 HD), Virgin Media (172 SD/217 HD) and via the mobile app.

MotoGP 2019 results

10th March – Losail, Qatar

Winner: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

31st March – Termas de Rio Honda, Argentina

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

14th April – Austin, USA

Winner: Alex Rins (Suzuki)

5th May – Jerez, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

19th May – Le Mans, France

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

2nd June – Mugello, Italy

Winner: Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)

16th June – Catalunya, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

30th June – Assen, Netherlands

Winner: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

7th July – Sachsenring, Germany

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

4th August – Brno, Czech Republic

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

11th August – Red Bull Ring, Austria

Winner: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

25th August – Silverstone, Great Britain

Winner: Alex Rins (Suzuki)

15th September – Rimini, Italy

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

22nd September – Aragon, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

6th October – Buriram, Thailand

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

20th October – Motegi, Japan

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

27th October – Phillip Island, Australia

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)

3rd November – Sepang, Malaysia

Winner: Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)

17th November – Valencia, Spain

Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)