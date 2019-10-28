New Zealand v Wales: How to watch Rugby World Cup Bronze final on TV and live stream

New Zealand and Wales face each other on Friday in the match no-one wants to play: the bronze final.

New Zealand were downed by a rampant England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final, while Wales could not get past a solid South Africa.

Friday sees these two battered and bruised teams come together before they head home.

This is Warren Gatland’s last match in charge of Wales after a glittering 12 years at the helm.

Gatland will be hoping to get one over his compatriots when Wales clash with the All Blacks in Tokyo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Wales?

New Zealand v Wales will kick off at 9:00am on Friday 1st November 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Wales?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Wales

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

