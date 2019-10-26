England v New Zealand: How to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final on TV and live stream

England are one step away from the Rugby World Cup final albeit a big one against the reigning champions New Zealand.

Eddie Jones’ men produced a superb display to comfortably dispatch Australia in the quarter-finals, now they face their Oceanic rivals in the final four.

England haven’t beaten the All Blacks in seven attempts with their last victory coming in 2012, but they will still be confident going into the showdown.

New Zealand have also cruised through the tournament so far with a 46-14 crushing of Ireland in their last outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v New Zealand game on TV and online.

What time is England v New Zealand?

England v New Zealand will kick off at 9:00am on Saturday 26th October 2019.

Where is England v New Zealand?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

Who will win – England or New Zealand?



How to watch and live stream England v New Zealand

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Highlights: 12:35am (early hours of Sunday 27th October) on ITV1