Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds have clawed their way back into the Championship title race but need consistency if they are to stay there.

Marcelo Biela’s men had lost two of their last three games before beating Birmingham 1-0 at the weekend.

Leeds boast the tightest defence in the league with just seven goals conceded in 12 games, but have fallen to a trio of narrow defeats in 2019/20 so far.

Sheffield Wednesday have bounced back from a hectic start to the season following Steve Bruce’s departure.

They sit eighth in the table with just one defeat since August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds?

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 26th October 2019.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This will be a tough test of both teams’ credentials.

Leeds have their sights set on the title, and at least automatic promotion, while Wednesday may also harbour hopes of a surge towards the top.

If both sides are going to achieve their goals this season, they need to record big victories – but could they cancel each other out in this one?

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds