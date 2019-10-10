England rugby fixtures: When do England play next in the Rugby World Cup?

England are aiming to secure the Rugby World Cup for just the second time as they go to battle in Japan.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men have made a winning start to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will hope to keep the momentum flowing.

Tougher tests lie ahead for England – who are considered to be among the chasing pack behind favourites New Zealand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England in the Rugby World Cup.

When do England play next in the Rugby World Cup?

NEXT MATCH: v TBC in the Quarter-Finals at 8:15am on Saturday 19th October 2019.

England Rugby World Cup fixtures

All UK time

TBC

England Rugby World Cup scores

Sunday 22nd September: Pool C – ENGLAND 35-3 Tonga

Thursday 26th September: Pool C – ENGLAND 45-7 USA

Saturday 5th October: Pool C – ENGLAND 39-10 Argentina

Saturday 12th October: Pool C – ENGLAND 0-0 FRANCE (CANCELLED DUE TO TYPHOON)

How to watch England Rugby World Cup games on TV and live stream

All of England’s Rugby World Cup 2019 matches will be live on ITV1.

Games will also be live streamed for free via ITV Hub so you’ll never miss a moment while you’re on the move.

Check out RadioTimes.com’s full fixture guide to the Rugby World Cup including UK times and TV channels.

When did England win the Rugby World Cup?

2003. Yes, that’s right, Jonny Wilkinson’s stunning last-minute drop-goal against Australia took place 16 years ago.

Captain Martin Johnson and head coach Clive Woodward lifted the trophy aloft after the narrow 20-17 victory.

Advertisement

Jason Robinson scored England’s only try of the day, but Wilkinson was in top form to knock through four penalties and his iconic 100th-minute winner.