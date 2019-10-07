South Africa v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
South Africa and Canada go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
South Africa are back on track in Pool B ahead of their important showdown with Canada.
An opening day defeat to New Zealand put the Springboks on the back foot while Italy impressed with two victories to kick off their campaign.
However, South Africa dominated Italy in a 49-3 win to put them back in the driving seat for a place in the knockout rounds.
Canada have fallen to consecutive losses in their two games so far, including a haunting 63-0 defeat to the All Blacks.
South Africa will smell blood as they aim to get by with a routine win.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the South Africa v Canada game on TV and online.
What time is South Africa v Canada?
South Africa v Canada will kick off at 11:15am on Tuesday 8th October 2019.
Where is South Africa v Canada?
The game will take place at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City. Capacity: 30,132
How to watch and live stream South Africa v Canada
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 10:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October