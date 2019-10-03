Southampton v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea travel south in a bid to continue their strong start to the season.

The Blues are seventh in the table and their wild early results are beginning to settle into a rhythm of confident, solid wins.

Tammy Abraham leads the club’s scoring charts with seven to his name so far and has been rewarded with an England call-up as well as fellow Young Lions graduates Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

Southampton will hope to stop Chelsea in their tracks but an inconsistent start to the season has left fans wondering whether they will be looking up or down the table this time around.

The Saints have been boosted by a recent glut of goals from Danny Ings, though Che Adams is yet to find the net since signing in the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Southampton v Chelsea game?

Southampton v Chelsea will kick off at TIME1 on DATE1 2019.

How to watch and live stream Southampton v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

How to watch Southampton v Chelsea in the US

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Southampton are no pushovers, as proven by their solid showing away to Tottenham.

However, a lack of cutting-edge could be a real issue for them in 2019/20, something Chelsea have in abundance.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea