World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 6 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Wednesday 2nd October

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 6 – live on BBC.

“In the Heptathlon, Katarina Johnson-Thompson versus Nafissatou Thiam is worth looking forward to.

“Thiam has been having a phenomenal year even though she started it with injuries, she has bounced back so strongly with both high jump and long jump, looking really strong.

“She knows what she’s capable of doing.

“Kat has got to stay as close to her as she possibly can, and if Thiam makes a mistake, she must be in a position to pounce. Let the battle commence.

“Dina Asher-Smith is back in the Women’s 200m. For me, she has more chance of winning this title than the 100m, even though she still has to keep Elaine Thompson in mind.

“Dina’s been very strong in the 200m, it just depends on how much the 100m takes out of her.

“It’s not the actual 100m race, it’s the warm-up, the warm-down, the early mornings, preparing herself, that’s what can be draining.

“You’ve also got my event on this day, the 100m Hurdles. I still put Omar McLeod as the favourite.

“There’s a lot of talk about the young Yankees, Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts, but I think Omar will just have it.”