World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 5 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Tuesday 1st October

Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day

Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 5 – live on BBC.

“On the track (in the Men’s 200m) we have the superstar… Noah Lyles.

“I don’t know what to say about Noah other than he’s just brilliant. Just brilliant. What his potential is? Who knows! It’s huge.

“He is the full package: a great entertainer, works hard, trains well under his coach, and now he’s producing the performances.

“He is maturing into athletics, but have we seen the best of him yet. No. Whatever he is producing now, he’s just whetting our appetite because he’s going to be so much better.

“He potentially could win this title by three metres. People behind him are still class acts, but they’re all going to be miles behind Noah. That’s how good he is, and people will warm to him. We like a good champion.”