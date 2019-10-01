World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 5 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Tuesday 1st October
RadioTimes.com brings you the timetable for Day 5 of the World Athletics Championships – including a pick of the day from BBC expert Colin Jackson
Are you ready to meet the next big thing? Meet Noah Lyles.
The 22-year-old hot-shot is ready to step up and etch his name into the minds of millions around the world.
He will be aiming for a stunning time in the Men’s 200m final today. Blink and you’ll miss him…
Colin Jackson’s Pick of the Day
Two-time World Athletics Championship gold medalist Colin Jackson brings you his highlights of Day 5 – live on BBC.
“On the track (in the Men’s 200m) we have the superstar… Noah Lyles.
“I don’t know what to say about Noah other than he’s just brilliant. Just brilliant. What his potential is? Who knows! It’s huge.
“He is the full package: a great entertainer, works hard, trains well under his coach, and now he’s producing the performances.
“He is maturing into athletics, but have we seen the best of him yet. No. Whatever he is producing now, he’s just whetting our appetite because he’s going to be so much better.
“He potentially could win this title by three metres. People behind him are still class acts, but they’re all going to be miles behind Noah. That’s how good he is, and people will warm to him. We like a good champion.”
World Athletics Championships 2019 timetable – Day 5
All UK time
BBC2 (from 1:45pm)
2:30pm – Hammer Throw (Men – Qualification Group A)
2:35pm – 400m (Men – Heats)
2:50pm – High Jump (Men – Qualification)
3:30pm – 400m Hurdles (Women – Heats)
4:00pm – Hammer Throw (Men – Qualification Group B)
4:15pm – 3000m Steeplechase (Men – Heats)
6:05pm – Pole Vault (Men – Final)
6:50pm – 400m (Women – Semi-Final)
7:20pm – Javelin Throw (Women – Final)
7:35pm – 200m (Women – Semi-Final)
8:10pm – 800m (Men – Final)
8:40pm – 200m (Men – Final)