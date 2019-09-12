PSG v Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Death, taxes, an injury-stricken season for Neymar and a Champions League Round of 16 exit for PSG. Ladies and gentlemen, the certainties of life.

The Ligue 1 giants have tortured their domestic rivals for years, winning six of the last seven top flight titles and 16 of the last 19 domestic cups available – including the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and the Trophee des Champions.

But while their rule over France remains unchallenged, PSG have only progressed beyond the Champions League quarter-finals once in their entire 49-year history – a semi-final appearance in 1995.

Neymar may be fit enough to start the game against Real Madrid, though the explosive trio of Kylian Mbappe, Edison Cavani and new signing Mauro Icardi may be finally unleashed on the world.

Real Madrid have experienced a mixed start to the campaign including a couple of dodgy draws.

Gareth Bale has worked his way back into the first-team picture though he was suspended from La Liga action at the weekend due to a last-minute red card against Villarreal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the PSG v Real Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is the PSG v Real Madrid game?

PSG v Real Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream PSG v Real Madrid

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Are you sitting comfortably? This one’s shaping up to be a classic.

Real Madrid can find the net but can’t defend, while PSG have five attackers flirting with the ‘world class’ tag – yes, including Angel Di Maria – though they proved their fallibility by losing their opening game of the season to Rennes.

Zinedine Zidane would probably take a draw, but given his side’s failure to keep a clean sheet in three attempts against lesser opponents, he may be tempted to set up his team to aim for the jugular.

Have I sold it to you yet? If you need a little more persuasion…

Icardi will be desperate to get one over the side he reportedly almost joined in 2018, Neymar should be raring to prove a point, Bale too, and given some of the matches in recent Champions League seasons, expect fireworks.

Prediction: PSG 3-2 Real Madrid