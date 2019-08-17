Wales v England: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV and live stream

England travel to face Wales in their second Rugby World Cup warm-up clash ahead of the journey to Japan.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men will be buoyed by their 33-19 victory over Wales at Twickenham last weekend, and will hope to make it a double triumph on Saturday.

England were in cruise control for most of the match as they ended the visitors’ 14-game winning streak.

Result aside, the biggest blow for Wales came as Gareth Anscombe left the field with an injury that has ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup.

The fly-half hobbled off the pitch with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has not been given a timescale for a return, though he has no chance of making this year’s major tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v England game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Wales v England game?

Wales v England will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 17th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wales v England

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game is available for free on Channel 4 from 1:30pm and online via the official Channel 4 website.

You can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 1:15pm.

Sky customers can individual sport channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.