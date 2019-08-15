UFC 241: How to watch Cormier v Miocic 2 and Pettis v Diaz – TV, live stream, UK start time

UFC 241 is coming with Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic top of the action-packed billing.

Cormier KO’d Miocic during the pair’s first meeting at UFC 226 in July 2018 and clinched the UFC Heavyweight Championship in the process.

The 40-year-old star successfully defended his title against Derrick Lewis in November last year, and will now face a fresh challenge by Miocic for the belt.

The Croatian-American fighter hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since his defeat to Cormier, but remains a dangerous threat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 241 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 241 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 241 main card – including Cormier v Miocic 2 – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 18th August.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 241 held?

The event will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

Around 18,000 spectators can fit into the arena, which is home to the NHL team Anaheim Ducks.

How to watch and live stream UFC 241

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.