Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football players to avoid in FPL 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League is back with a host of superstars ready to help you laud it over your mates – and several traps set to draw you in.

Advertisement

A high points total or tantalising price tag may be enough to sway you into signing a dud, but who should you avoid?

In some cases, the player may not be a bad one, simply poor value for money.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the Fantasy Premier League players you should avoid in 2019/20.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) – £9.5m

It’s a shame that such a talent is so accustomed to warming the bench, but don’t be deceived – Jesus simply won’t play.

He has played 3328 minutes of Premier League football during his three years at City. The maximum time any player can rack up in a single campaign is 3420 minutes.

Jesus’ combined points total over the equivalent of a full season stands at a staggering 272 points. For perspective, Mohamed Salah was the top point-scorer last season with 259pts.

The allure of the City striker is obvious, but don’t fall for it. He only started eight games in 2018/19.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – £9.5m

It’s hard to justify splashing out the third-highest price for a forward on a team’s third-top goalscorer.

Firmino is a crucial cog in the Liverpool machine, but he will always be outscored by Salah and Sadio Mane.

He will bring in consistently good totals across a whole season with an average of just under 170 points, but other strikers will come close to that figure for a lower cost, with the extra money able to be invested in premium defensive stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who are capable of putting up 200pt+ seasons.

Matt Doherty (Wolves) – £6.0m

The fun is over, ladies and gentlemen.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Matt Doherty were the must-have signings of 2018/19, given their low price tags and huge rewards.

The Wolves full-back now faces the extra workload of Europa League football and the burden of a high FPL price tag.

Toby Alderweireld & Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – £5.5m

Spurs’ defensive duo are among the very best defenders in the league, but they remain poor options in Fantasy Premier League.

They recorded a combined 18 clean sheets last season but only managed one goal between them, with zero assists.

Vertonghen was hampered by injury for a long spell, but even scaled up, there are much better options around the £5.5m mark.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – £11.5m

For now…

The Liverpool man was still playing into July due to the Africa Cup of Nations and is not expected to return to full match fitness for another month.

Advertisement

Mane will be a terrific option once he hits top gear, but don’t go anywhere near him for the opening five or six games.