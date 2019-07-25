Warrington v Hull FC: How to watch Challenge Cup rugby league FREE on TV and live stream

Warrington Wolves are the pre-match favourites heading into the first Challenge Cup semi-final of the day on Saturday against Hull FC.

Advertisement

Warrington have not won the Challenge Cup since 2008 and will be desperate to end over a decade of obscurity in this competition, having lost the final to Catalans last year.

The Wire take on Hull FC, who last won the Challenge Cup just two years ago.

The Humberside club beat Wigan at Wembley that year and will be keen to make it three appearances in London from the the past four seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Warrington v Hull FC game on TV and online.

What time is the Warrington v Hull FC game?

Warrington v Hull FC will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 27th July 2019.

The second semi-final of St Helens v Halifax will kick off at 4:30pm.

How to watch and live stream Warrington v Hull FC

Warrington v Hull FC will be live streamed on the BBC.

You can watch the match on the BBC iPlayer or on TV on BBC One.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Warrington and Hull FC are both performing well this season and have met twice this year already.

Warrington stuffed Saturday’s opponents 63-12 away from home back in March – only for Hull to hit back with a 19-12 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium seven weeks later.

This will be a close game but Warrington come into it having lost two on the bounce, while Hull have put together wins over Leeds and London Broncos since suffering a stuffing by St Helens at the start of the month.

Advertisement

Prediction: Warrington 12-24 Hull FC