Man City v West Ham: How to watch Asia Trophy on TV and live stream

Manchester City kick off their preparations of the 2019/20 season with a friendly against West Ham in the Asia Trophy on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s City will face the Hammers in the Chinese city of Nanjing and will be hoping for a strong performance against Premier League opposition.

West Ham themselves start life afresh without a number of big names after an early summer clear-out at the London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini is still hoping to get deals over the line before the start of the season but will nevertheless have a strong squad with him in the Far East.

What time is the Man City v West Ham game?

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 1:30pm on Wednesday 17th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v West Ham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City are the clear favourites to win this match after storming the Premier League last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola may not have every player at his disposal on Wednesday but he will certainly have enough firepower to overcome West Ham.

It will be interesting to see how the Hammers perform here – especially after an indifferent transfer window to date.

Two free signings and the arrival of Pablo Fornals from Villarreal have not exactly ignited the passions of West Ham fans.

City should win this one.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 West Ham