New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox: Watch 2019 MLB London Series on TV, FREE live stream, UK start time, dates

Major League Baseball arrives in the UK this weekend with a packed-out London Stadium set to host the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

The two historic MLB rivals will face off for the first time on British soil in front of more than 60,000 fans from around the world at the one-time Olympic Stadium.

Many fans have been unable to pick up a hot ticket but there are still plenty of ways to soak up the drama, including a free live stream for UK fans to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full details for the New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox series in the 2019 MLB London Series – plus how to watch the action live.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch the MLB London Series in the UK

The games will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch the MLB London Series in the UK for FREE

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

BBC have signed a streaming-only deal, meaning the games will not be on free-to-air television, but can be accessed through iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch the MLB London Series in the US

FOX and ESPN will each air a game, meaning US fans will need a cable subscription to tune in.

For the full list of broadcast times, check out our schedule guide below.

MLB London Series fixtures

GAME 1: New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Date: Saturday 29th June

Time: 6:10pm (UK time)

Venue: London Stadium, Stratford, London, UK

UK channel: BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm (UK time)

US channel: FOX from 1:00pm (Eastern time)

GAME 2: New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

Date: Sunday 30th June

Time: 3:10pm (UK time)

Venue: London Stadium, Stratford, London, UK

UK channel: BT Sport 1 from 2:00pm (UK time)

Advertisement

US channel: ESPN from 10:10am (Eastern time)