Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online – BBC and Amazon schedule
Andy Murray will play at Eastbourne International in 2019 – we've rounded up everything from the schedule to how to watch the live stream
The Eastbourne International is the usual heralding of Wimbledon, and this year has plenty to look forward to with Andy Murray back in the fold.
The British icon had been out of action since the Australian Open in January before making his triumphant comeback at Queen’s Club.
Murray will partner up with Marcelo Melo for the doubles event, while the two singles tournaments get underway.
Eastbourne is classified as an ATP 250 event for the men, while the women’s singles event is included on the WTA calendar as a premier tournament.
Defending champion Caroline Wozniaki faces a tricky task in the competition as she enters Eastbourne as 10th seed with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty sitting in the top spot.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the action at Eastbourne in 2019.
When is Eastbourne 2019 on?
Eastbourne International 2019 starts on Sunday 23rd June 2019 and runs until Saturday 29th June.
Play begins around 11:00am each day, with the finals day kicking off around 12:30pm.
How to watch Eastbourne 2019 on TV and online
Eastbourne 2019 is available on free-to-air TV via BBC throughout the tournament.
It can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.
Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime.
Prime members can soak up the action from around midday, each day with full coverage through the competition.
Eastbourne 2019 schedule
Tuesday 25th June – from 11:00am
Amazon Prime from 11:00am
BBC2 from 1:00pm
WTA singles & doubles
ATP singles & doubles
Wednesday 26th June – from 11:00am
Amazon Prime from 11:00am
BBC2 from 1:00pm
WTA singles; doubles quarter-finals
ATP singles; doubles quarter-finals
Thursday 27th June – from 11:00am
Amazon Prime from 11:00am
BBC2 from 1:00pm
WTA singles quarter-finals & doubles quarter-finals
ATP singles quarter-finals & doubles semi-finals
Friday 28th June – from 11:00am
Amazon Prime from 11:00am
BBC2 from 1:00pm
WTA singles semi-finals & doubles semi-finals
ATP singles semi-finals & doubles final
Saturday 29th June – from 12:30pm
Amazon Prime from 12:00pm
BBC1 from 12:20pm
WTA singles final
ATP singles final
WTA doubles final
Will Andy Murray play at Eastbourne?
Murray will partner Melo in the doubles tournament at Eastbourne after coming through Queen’s in far better condition than expected.
His display at Eastbourne is likely to determine whether he has a chance of making it at Wimbledon.
Eastbourne weather forecast – will it rain?
Sunday: 27c – mostly cloudy
Monday: 27c – scattered showers
Tuesday: 31c – isolated thunderstorms
Wednesday: 29c – partly cloudy
Thursday: 28c – mostly sunny
Friday: 20c – partly cloudy
Saturday: 18c – partly cloudy