Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal: How to watch French Open semi-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will battle it out for a place in the French Open final in Paris this afternoon.

The Swiss master has returned to the iconic clay courts of Roland-Garros for the first time since 2015, and has been in excellent form so far.

However, to get past Nadal, the undisputed King of Clay, Federer will need to dig deep and produce a masterclass even by his own impeccable standards.

The winner of the clash will face either No 1 seed Novak Djokovic or No 4 seed Dominic Thiem in the final showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in action.

When is Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal?

Federer v Nadal will take place on Friday 7th June at approximately 11:50am (UK time).

How to watch Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal

The French Open is available on free-to-air TV via ITV4 throughout the tournament.

Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

