Exeter Chiefs v Saracens: How to watch Premiership Rugby final on TV and live stream online

Exeter Chiefs and Saracens face each other in the Premiership Rugby final on Saturday following an emphatic pair of semi-final clashes.

Exeter demolished Northampton Saints 42-12 before Saracens toppled Gloucester with a 44-19 victory.

The two finalists topped the regular season table with the Chiefs eight points clear of Saracens.

Neutral fans will be excited to see the two best teams in the league battle hammer and tongs for the title once again, but Exeter fans will be hoping for a different result this time around.

Last season they finished in first place but were defeated in the final by Saracens – who have won the title three times in four years.

Exeter beat Wasps in the 2017 final to record their only Premiership title win, and will be determined to seek revenge against Saracens at Twickenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter Chiefs v Saracens on TV and online.

What time is Exeter Chiefs v Saracens?

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday 1st June 2019.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs v Saracens on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 at 2:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Exeter recorded the second-highest ever points total during the regular season after winning 17 of 22 games and recording a terrific 14 bonus try bonus points.

However, despite the eight-point overall difference, Saracens won just one fewer game this season and have a ruthless knack of finding a way through in finals.

Saracens have won six European Champions Cup and domestic Premiership titles since their last defeat in the final of either tournament, and will use their experience to add another trophy to the cabinet.

Prepare for fireworks.

Prediction: Saracens win

