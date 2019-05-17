UFC Fight Night 152: How to watch Rafael dos Anjos v Kevin Lee – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee will step into the Octagon as the UFC returns to New York once again.

The 34-year-old former UFC Lightweight champion has lost back-to-back bouts at Welterweight level in his bid to become a two-division champion.

Dos Anjos beat Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny and Robbie Lawler to to kick-start his Welterweight career, but losses to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman have dented his bid for a shot at the title.

American star Lee will be hoping to add another defeat to Dos Anjos’ record when they duel in the States.

The 26-year-old has suffered defeats to Tony Ferguson and Al Iaquinta in his last three fights, with a victory over Edson Barboza sandwiched between.

Lee still has plenty of potential to rise through the rankings and will hope to fire a signal of intent when he takes on Dos Anjos this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 152 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 152 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Dos Anjos v Lee – will start at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 19th May.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 18th May.

Where is UFC Fight Night 152 held?

The event will be held at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, USA.

Up to 14,000 fans can fill the arena which usually hosts the Rochester Americans AHL hockey team.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 152

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm on Saturday (PreLims) and 1:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

