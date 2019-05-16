Derby v Aston Villa: How to watch Championship play-off final on TV and live stream online

Derby and Aston Villa will go head-to-head in a battle to return to the Premier League at the end of May.

Advertisement

The Rams beat Leeds 4-2 at Elland Road to book their place at Wembley, while Villa overcame West Brom on penalties.

The clash will pit Derby boss Frank Lampard against Villa assistant manager John Terry.

Ashley Cole is also likely to feature in the final for Derby, along with Chelsea loanees Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, while the Blues’ young striker Tammy Abraham will lead the line for Villa.

The Villains were defeated in last season’s play-off final by Fulham, while Derby’s last final appearance came in 2014 when Bobby Zamora struck a last-minute winner for QPR.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby v Aston Villa on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Aston Villa?

Derby v Aston Villa will kick off at 3:00pm on Monday 27th May 2019.

How to watch Derby v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 2:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Heading into the play-offs, Villa had the form, the match-winners and the momentum.

However, their first-leg wobbles and second-leg defeat to West Brom suggest it’s far from a simple task for Villa at Wembley.

Derby were lethal at Elland Road with Jack Marriott producing two sharp finishes to prod his side into an unassailable lead.

It will be a firecracker atmosphere at the national stadium. Villa’s play-off experience and determination to avoid a repeat of last year could see them over the line.

Prediction: Derby 1-2 Aston Villa

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.