Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in
Championship fans will be growing increasingly nervous as the end-of-season run-in begins the gather pace.
Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side top the table while Sheffield United and Leeds continue to battle for the second automatic place with just a handful of games to go.
West Brom have consolidated their play-off position while Aston Villa and Derby have exploited Middlesbrough’s poor second half of the season in the race for Premier League football.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes /subscribe on Google Podcasts
Televised fixtures have been confirmed until the end of April with the final day televised fixtures to be confirmed depending on the title race
Promotion contenders and relegation battlers can all expect to feature heavily on Sky Sports at the end of April and into May.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.
Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19
Tuesday 30th April
Millwall v Bristol City (7:45pm)
Wednesday 1st May
Sunday 5th May
All kick-off times are 12:30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Brentford v Preston North End
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Bristol City
Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers
Reading v Birmingham City
Rotherham United v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City v Sheffield United
Wigan Athletic v Millwall
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.