Barcelona Open final: Watch Barcelona Open final live stream online

The Barcelona Open is underway with Rafael Nadal gunning for his 12th title at the event in the last 15 years.

Advertisement

He is the current defending champion after sweeping Stefanos Tsitsipas aside in straight sets during last year’s final.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are not taking part in the tournament.

Fans have been able to soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the course of the tournament with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona Open final.

When is the Barcelona Open final on?

The Barcelona Open final starts on Sunday 28th April 2019.

Play begins around 3:00pm (UK time) once the Doubles final has taken place.

How to watch the Barcelona Open

Fans can watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video will host live matches, in-studio analysis and bring court-side reports throughout the tournament.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access the tournament for no extra cost.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which includes one-day delivery on items as well as live tennis action and Prime Video TV shows.

The service usually costs £7.99 per month and will host big events including the US Open later in the year.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.