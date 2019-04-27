Norwich v Blackburn: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Norwich find themselves under a degree of pressure going into this weekend as their bid to win the Championship has come under threat.

Advertisement

The Canaries have drawn four games in a row and have been unable to confirm their place in next season’s Premier League as of yet.

Their vastly superior goal difference to third-placed Leeds has made promotion inevitable but Daniel Farke will still be keen to complete his mission with at least a point this weekend.

Norwich’s dip in form has meant that Sheffield United are just three points behind them with a better goal difference.

While promotion alone will mark a job well done for Farke and his men, they will be determined to hold out for the title.

Victory over Blackburn can edge them to within a point of the title, though they could seal the deal if Sheffield United fail to take care of Ipswich before the Canaries play on Saturday.

Rovers have won four games in a row but their surge has come too late to dent the top half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Blackburn game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Blackburn game?

Norwich v Blackburn will kick off at 7:30pm on Saturday 27th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Blackburn

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Norwich have slumped in recent weeks but have continued to remain unbeaten.

They can smell the Premier League and despite their failure to win lately, Leeds’ defeats have edged Norwich closer to their top flight.

Under the lights at Carrow Road, expect the league leaders to grind out a crucial win and finally rubber-stamp their place in the 2019/20 Premier League.

Prediction: Norwich 2-1 Blackburn

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.