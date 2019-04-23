Tottenham v Brighton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham are battling for a top four following shaky league form in 2019 – but the new stadium boost is in full effect.

Spurs have played three games in all competitions at their state-of-the-art stadium and are yet to concede at their new home.

They beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and Huddersfield 4-0 with a famous 1-0 Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City sandwiched in the middle.

Spurs have since been defeated twice by City at the Etihad, though they still progressed to the Champions League semi-finals.

Harry Kane remains sidelined for the Brighton encounter while other stars could be rested if Pochettino trusts his fringe stars to get the job done.

The Seagulls have been in free-fall and sit perilously above the relegation zone in 17th, just three points above Cardiff.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Brighton game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Brighton game?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 23rd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Brighton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chris Hughton’s side have failed to score in their last six games – including their FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City.

Combine this with Spurs’ commanding defensive form at home and there’s only one outcome.

Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min have all proven they can step up with big goals in Kane’s absence, and they are expected to do so once more.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton

