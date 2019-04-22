Brentford v Leeds: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds are edging ever-closer to a Premier League return, 15 years after their relegation from the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa will demand nothing but wins from his team as they head into their final trio of fixtures.

Norwich top the table while Leeds and Sheffield United scrap for an automatic promotion place.

Brentford are out of play-off contention but will not roll over for the Yorkshire side at Griffin Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is the Brentford v Leeds game?

Brentford v Leeds will kick off at 5:15pm on Monday 22nd April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Brentford v Leeds

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 5:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds will battle and scrap until the final whistle blows on the 2018/19 season.

Brentford are essentially playing for pride, but with so much at stake for Bielsa, he won’t allow his team to fail.

Prediction: Brentford 0-1 Leeds

